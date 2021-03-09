Business Ample room for growth in Vietnamese exports to France Vietnam remains France’s largest goods supplier in ASEAN and Vietnamese exports still have the opportunity to penetrate further into the European market.

Business Bac Giang aims to lure 1.3 billion USD of investment in 2021 The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to complete the target of attracting about 1.3 billion USD worth of investment in 2021, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.

Business WB, Green Climate Fund help Vietnam spur energy efficiency investments The World Bank (WB), acting on behalf of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has signed a 11.3-million-USD grant with the State Bank of Vietnam to support the development of a commercial financing market for industrial energy efficiency investments.

Business Binh Phuoc province seeks investment in infrastructure The southern province of Binh Phuoc is soliciting investment in a series of infrastructure projects including airport and industrial parks in 2020-2025.