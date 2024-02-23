Business Bac Lieu targets national shrimp hub status With the aim of becoming a "national shrimp industry hub" and focusing on creating the "Bac Lieu clean shrimp" brand to develop a shrimp value chain, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has set developing hi-tech shrimp farming models as a primary direction.

Business Vietnam attends tourism fair in India Da Nang city’s Tourism Department, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel) have opened booths to promote Vietnam tourism at the 31st South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2024) in Greater Noida, India.

Business Measures sought to promote Vietnam-Belgium cooperation The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium on February 21 held an event named “Meet Vietnam” in Brussels, aiming to seek measures to promote the Vietnam-Belgium cooperation in the coming time.