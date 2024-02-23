HCM City aims to support nearly 2,000 startup projects in five years
Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement policies supporting innovative startup projects in the city in the 2024-2028 period, which is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 projects.
Under Plan No.433/KH-UBND, the southern economic hub aims to support more than 1,000 innovative startup projects at the pre-seed stage, along with more than 700 others at the seed stage, 200 in the stage of seeking adventure investors.
To this end, the city will organise training courses for science-technology organisations, innovation centres, intermediary organisations supporting innovative startups, and educational institutions with activities to assist innovation activities.
Particularly, the city will support innovative solutions, products and services as well as innovative startups during the application process or feasibility evaluation in the form of science and technology tasks.
All the activities will be coordinated by the municipal Department of Science and Technology./.
