HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City plans to implement a project to upgrade its over 30-km Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canal route that runs through the city in the hope of improving the face of the city’s canal system after 20 years.



Once completed, the project will create two roads along the route with a total length of more than 60km.



This is the second phase of a project to deal with pollution in Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len canals that started in 2002.



The project, which crosses District 12, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Binh Chanh districts, has a total investment of about 8.2 trillion VND (347.12 million USD).

Ho Chi Minh City plans to upgrade its canal system after 20 years

It is expected to end the flooding in an area of over 14,900 hectares, improving the local environment quality, and facilitate the traffic capacity of the city.



A representative from the project’s management board said that the project includes the construction of a 63.11-km dyke system and the dredging of 31.46km of canals. The project also includes the building of 12 ports and three bridges.



Currently, the ground clearance for the project has nearly finished, as only District 12 and Go Vap district are finalising the work.



At the same time, the selection of contractors for nine out of the total 10 bidding packages of the projects has been completed, enabling the project’s construction to start in late February. It is scheduled to finish in 2025.



Previously, in the first phase of the project to improve the drainage and pollution situation of Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal route, 153.5 hectares of land were cleared./.

