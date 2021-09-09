Society Deputy PM urges ensuring equality in online learning Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 8 asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to push ahead with digital transformation, including online learning, and ensure equality in this regard.

Society Outstanding overseas Vietnamese in Germany honoured The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has held a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country to honour organisations, individuals and businesses with outstanding contributions to the community and the homeland.

Society Vietnam attends virtual 8th ASOSAI Symposium A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 8th ASOSAI Symposium, themed "The ASOSAI and the Next Normal: Resilience amidst Challenges, on September 8 via videoconference.