Society HCYU honours foreigners for contributions to youth-related affairs The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has presented “For the young generation” insignias to 15 foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to the development of Vietnamese youths and children and boosting cooperation with their foreign peers.

Society Russian oblast thanks Vietnamese student for saving children in accident Hoang Phi Hung, a medical student of the Pskov State University of Russia, and a Russian citizen have received thank-you letters from the authorities of Pskov oblast for saving two children meeting accident on Velikaya River.

Society Dak Lak: Anti-state activist gets imprisonment sentence The People’s Court of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 19 sentenced Tran Nguyen Chuan to six years and six months in prison for the charge of “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Hue bookcase project debut first publication A book entiled “Dia chi Van hoa Hue” (Hue culture chorography) has recently been debuted as the first publication of the central province of Thua Thien Hue’s bookcase project on the local cultural and tourist hub - Hue city.