Illustrative photo (Source: vietnamnet)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a document on March 19 allowing bars, karaoke parlours and discos to re-open.
The city shut down all non-essential business and service establishments from the noon of February 9 as part of efforts to contain the resurgence of COVID-19.
Many service businesses were allowed to resume since March 9 except for bars, discos and karaoke parlours.
Along with the permission, the committee required those service businesses to strictly implement epidemic prevention measures, especially wearing masks, disinfecting surfaces and providing sanitizer. Staff members at those services facilities must follow protective measures as guided by health authorities, and customers must fill electronic medical declarations to serve contact tracing when necessary.
Heads of departments, sectors and agencies as well as People’s Committees of Thu Duc city and other districts are ordered to continue strictly implementing directions of the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control as well as the Health Ministry and the city in pandemic prevention and control measures, including the “5K message”.
Locals are advised to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures, especially in wearing facemask in public places, washing hands, and keeping safe distance.
The city has gone through 36 days without new local infections. As of March 19 morning, HCM City recorded a total 215 cases of COVID-19, 209 of which had recovered.
Over 2,800 people are still being quarantined in the city./.