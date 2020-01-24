Society Tet far from home for road construction workers Tet is a precious time of the year for family reunions, but dozens of construction workers on Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway will be missing out this year.

Society Illegal logger becomes dedicated forest ranger Dieu Long used to be one of the most notorious illegal loggers in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Society French ambassador wishes to experience a different Hanoi Tet Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery has said that on the coming traditional lunar New Year, called Tet in Vietnamese, he wishes to experience a Hanoi different from the bustle capital city with its daily activities.

Society Leading officials pay Tet visits to localities Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man on January 23 led municipal Party Committee and People’s Committee officials to visit and deliver gifts to 50 poor household in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the occasion of the imminent traditional lunar New Year.