InterContinental Saigon Hotel in District 1. (Photo: booking.com)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism (DoT) on February 18 publicised a list of hotels eligible to welcome foreign tourists arriving in the city in the coming time.



They include InterContinential Saigon, Liberty Central Saigon Center and Silverland Sakyo in district 1; Ramana Saigon in district 3 and Windsor Plaza Hotel in district 5.



To be eligible for serving foreign visitors, the hotels have to strictly comply with COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations and other rules in line with the guidance of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as well as the municipal People’s Committee, according to a DoT representative, adding that the hotels are chosen based on the basis of voluntary registration.

In related news, Nguyen Khoa Luan, Director of Anh Viet Hop on-Hop off Vietnam Company, has proposed using double-decker buses to transport passengers from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to lessen the overloading.



In a written document that has been submitted to the DoT, he said the company will support the transportation of visitors from the airport to the city centre. The double-decker buses can operate from 8am to 5pm every day and a bus can carry a maximum of 80 passengers, Luan said/.