HCM City approves 2.75 trillion VND package for COVID-19 fight
The People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City has approved a financial package worth 2.75 trillion VND (120 million USD) for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic and support labourers affected by the epidemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City has approved a financial package worth 2.75 trillion VND (120 million USD) for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic and support labourers affected by the epidemic.
The 19th-tenure council’s extraordinary session agreed that the money will be sourced from the city’s budget reserve.
With the package, the city will pay meal subsidiary to quarantined people, COVID-19 patients, and daily allowance to medical workers, military staff and other forces engaged in epidemic control work.
An amount worth 323 billion VND will be reserved for the case 10,000 people are quarantined and 100 people need treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The city plans to spend 112 billion VND to ensure three-month supply of face masks for students and environmental sanitary workers.
Teachers and staff members of private pre-school establishments who lose jobs due to COVID-19 but are not entitled to unemployment benefits will receive 1 million VND in support each month, with the total amount estimated at 1.8 trillion VND.
The package will also pay for the purchase of 10 specialised vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients, as well as training and communication activities serving the fight against the epidemic./.
The 19th-tenure council’s extraordinary session agreed that the money will be sourced from the city’s budget reserve.
With the package, the city will pay meal subsidiary to quarantined people, COVID-19 patients, and daily allowance to medical workers, military staff and other forces engaged in epidemic control work.
An amount worth 323 billion VND will be reserved for the case 10,000 people are quarantined and 100 people need treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The city plans to spend 112 billion VND to ensure three-month supply of face masks for students and environmental sanitary workers.
Teachers and staff members of private pre-school establishments who lose jobs due to COVID-19 but are not entitled to unemployment benefits will receive 1 million VND in support each month, with the total amount estimated at 1.8 trillion VND.
The package will also pay for the purchase of 10 specialised vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients, as well as training and communication activities serving the fight against the epidemic./.