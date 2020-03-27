Society HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19 The Transport Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 27 proposed suspending 54 bus routes and cut 60 percent of trips on fixed routes from March 28 to April 5 to curb the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Health Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Society Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.