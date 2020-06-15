Society Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

Society Healthy drinks take over during summer Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. Many say non-alcoholic drinks are better thirst-quenchers on hot summer days and also a healthier choice.

Society Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport Nearly 165 flights of the national carrier Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of budget airliner Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

Society Scholarships presented to encourage learning among all As many as 144 people, both children and adults, were granted with the first-ever “Learning never ends” scholarship by the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) in Hanoi on June 14.