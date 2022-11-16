Politics East Sea conference highlights peace, recovery The 14th international conference on the East Sea, themed ‘Peaceful Sea-Solid Recovery’, convened in the central city of Da Nang on November 16, with the participation of nearly 40 speakers from close to 20 nations worldwide.

Politics North-central, central coastal regions need consolidated policies: Party chief Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the need to consolidate institutions and policies to facilitate the development of the north-central and central coastal regions, while addressing a national conference in Hanoi on November 16.

Politics Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Indian state Saurin Dilipbhai Shah, Chairman of Adani Group, will be Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in India’s Gujarat state for a three-year term.

Politics Defence Ministry ready to support Cambodia to organise 32nd SEA Games Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense, within its capacity, is ready to support Cambodia in successfully organising the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong.