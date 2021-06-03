Health Vietnam logs 128 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed 138 new COVID-19 infections, including 128 domestically-transmitted cases, in the past six hours to 6pm on June 2, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine this year Russia has agreed to provide Vietnam with 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V this year, Vietnamese Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on June 2.

Health Vietnam confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 50 more COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, during the past six hours to 12:00 pm on June 2, lifting the national tally to 7,675, according to the Ministry of Health.