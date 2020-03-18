Business Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.

Business Ministry makes int’l accounting rules compulsory after 2025 The Ministry of Finance has issued a decision regulating the roadmap for the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the current Vietnamese accounting standards (VAS).

Business Ministry tightens corporate bond issuances to prevent risks The corporate bond market had seen exponential growth in recent years as banking credit for several sectors was narrowed, forcing firms to shift to bond issuance to raise capital, Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, head of the Financial and Bank Department at the HCM City Economics University, told Thoi bao Kinh doanh (Business Times).

Business US becomes top importer of Vietnamese tra fish in February The US surpassed China to become the biggest importer of Vietnamese tra fish in February, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).