Business Vietnam Manufacturing Expo, NEPCON to attract 200 brands The 2022 Vietnam Manufacturing Expo and Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) will be held in Hanoi on August 10-12 and September 14-16 respectively.

Business Digital transformation in logistics: Key for competition in 42-billion-USD market Vietnam’s logistics market is worth around 40-42 billion USD a year, and digital transformation among businesses is considered key to their success in this competitive market.

Business Infographic Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme The government recently promulgated Decision No. 344/QD-TTg approving the Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.

Business Lai Chau developing cultivation area for medicinal crops Farmers on Sin Ho Plateau in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have shifted from inefficient crops to the cultivation of key medicinal crops. Agricultural processing facilities have been gradually set up locally, bringing high economic value for farmers.