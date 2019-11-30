HCM City attracts estimated 8 billion USD of FDI in 2019
Total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2019 is estimated to reach 8 billion USD, equivalent to 101 percent of the figure recorded last year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.
A view of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Of the total, 1.85 billion USD was poured into 1,200 newly-licensed projects, while 850 million USD was added into 300 underway projects.
At the same time, 5.3 billion USD was invested by 5,500 investors in capital contribution and share purchase deals during the year.
In 2019, the city has held 203 trade and investment promotion programmes in and outside the country, along with various forum and conferences as well as business-to-business connection events.
The southern economic hub has also received 310 domestic and foreign business delegations who came to explore the investment and business environment in the city and exchange experience in trade and investment promotion.
HCM City has effectively maintained the role of the working group for investment in dealing with difficulties and obstacles facing enterprises and investors during the implementation of projects, especially big ones.
According to the municipal People’s Committee, in the future, the city will continue with investment promotion activities to call for both domestic and foreign investors.
Besides, the city will increase direct dialogue with businesses and rolling out measures to remove difficulties for them./.