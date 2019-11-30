Culture - Sports Can Tho hosts Vietnam-Japan culture, trade exchange The 5th Vietnam-Japan culture and trade exchange programme to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.

Business Trung Nam wind power plant’s second stage starts generation The second phase of Trung Nam wind power in Thuan Bac district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, started its operation and connected to the national grid on November 29.

Business Vietjet named as Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020 AirlineRatings named VietJet Air as the Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020, thanks in large part to its amazing cabin crew and spectacular prices.

Business Japanese entrepreneurs seek investment chances in Can Tho city Representatives of authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29 welcomed more than 200 Japanese entrepreneurs who came to the locality to seek investment chances.