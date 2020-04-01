Business Transport Ministry orders restrictions on passenger transport nationwide The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.

Business Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Business Central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.