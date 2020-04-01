HCM City attracts over 1 billion USD in FDI
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - HCM City had lured over 1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year as at March 20, down 33 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the city’s statistics office.
The figure includes newly-registered capital, additional capital in existing projects, capital contributions, and shares purchased by foreign investors.
The city granted new investment licenses to 290 projects with investment of 142.5 million USD, up 14.2 percent in project number but down 50.7 percent in value.
Forty-six existing projects added 80.8 million USD in capital, a year-on-year increase of 30.9 percent.
The city also approved capital contributions and share purchases by 1,342 foreign investors totaling 829.3 million USD.
Some 37 countries and territories pumped capital into the southern city in the January-March period./.