HCM City attracts over 1.34 billion USD worth of FDI in first five months
The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Ho Chi Minh City surpassed 1.34 billion USD in the first five months of this year, down 16.52 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Of the total, 378.8 million USD went to 187 new projects, primarily in the field of commerce (236.3 million USD) and real estate (125.8 million USD).
Meanwhile, 416 million USD was added to 42 existing projects.
Foreign investors channelled 267.4 million USD of capital into seven processing and manufacturing projects, 85.5 million USD into 11 science and technology projects, and 32.9 million USD into 15 commercial projects.
Countries posting high additional investment included Japan (270 million USD), Singapore (72.4 million USD), and the UK (27 million USD).
Capital contributions and share purchases in 726 transactions accounted for 542.7 million USD.
In terms of domestic capital attraction, the city licenced the establishment of 14,543 companies with registered capital of 245.6 trillion VND (10.66 billion USD), up 5.8 percent and 36.6 percent year-on-year./.