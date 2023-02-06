Business Bac Lieu eyes 1 billion USD in shrimp exports The southern coastal province of Bac Lieu aims to raise shrimp export revenue to 1 billion USD this year, against last year's 853 million USD.

Business Vietnam-Laos trade records impressive growth in 2022 Two-way trade revenue between Vietnam and Laos in 2022 grew 24% from the previous year to reach some 1.7 billion USD, beyond expectations of their leaders at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation earlier last year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 3).