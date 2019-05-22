Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Duc Hai (R) and Mayor of the City of Gold Coast Tom Tate (Photo: VNA)

Pham Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City and Tom Tate, Mayor of the City of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, sought ways to step up cooperation between the two localities during their meeting in HCM City on May 22.Hai said seeing the growing strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia, HCM City paid attention to boosting cooperation with Australian localities, with the latest move in the effort being the establishment of twining and cooperative ties with New South Wales.He told guest about challenges his city is dealing with in transport and response to climate change, saying the city is ready to work together with the City of Gold Coast in tourism development and learn from its experience in the fields of its strength.Hai pledged that the city will provide the best optimal conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Gold Coast city, to come to do long-term business.Mayor Tom Tate introduced his city, saying it has a fast economic growth and big potential in tourism, education, and high technology development.The City of Gold Coast wants to enhance cooperation with HCM City in its strong fields, like tourism, education, waste treatment, and energy, and turn their cooperative potential into practical projects, he said.He stated that the City of Gold Coast is successful in preventing and combating flooding and is willing to share its experience in responding to climate change, managing urban transport systems, and planning urban infrastructure with HCM City.He said he expects a direct flight route between HCM City and Gold Coast would be opened soon to help boost the cities’ partnership in tourism and education.Lying in Australia’s eastern coast, the City of Gold Coast is seen as a tourist centre of the state of Queensland, receiving 13 million tourists in 2018.It has three universities rated internationally and hosts around 35,000 students from other countries worldwide.-VNA