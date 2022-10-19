Politics HCM City, Singapore beef up investment ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hailed Singapore as an important trade and investment partner of the southern largest economic hub while receiving Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on October 19.

Politics Vietnam attends 24th Congress of Communist Party of India A Vietnamese delegation, led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man, attended the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh state, from October 14-18.

Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 19 sent a message of congratulations to Tobias Billström on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Politics Embassy works to boost Vietnam-Thailand cooperation A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh is on a working visit to Phuket province from October 18-20 in a bid to foster cooperation between Vietnamese and Thai localities.