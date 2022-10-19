HCM City, Austria look to expand cooperation in green development
Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economy, Tourism, Europe, Science and Research at the State Government of Styria at the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and the Austrian state of Styria have significant room to expand their cooperation in areas such as renewable energy development, green transport, and digital transformation, stated Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.
Hoan made the statement while meeting Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economy, Tourism, Europe, Science and Research at the State Government of Styria in the city on October 19.
The official noted the southern metropolis wishes to apply the knowledge of developing the circular and green economies to meet urgent social requirements.
Local authorities welcome and are willing to create favourable conditions for enterprises from Styria to study the market and invest in the city, particularly in a hi-tech industrial park that is about to open, he said.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)In response, Eibinger-Miedl affirmed that Styria wishes to promote bilateral engagements with HCM City in areas of mutual interest such as the development of green technology, smart cities, and the circular economy.
It is also necessary to boost coordination to turn the sides’ cooperation potential into specific projects in the future, she added.
At the meeting, representatives of HCM City and the Austrian state exchanged ideas and measures to foster bilateral collaboration in green urban construction, waste treatment technology transformation, and circular economy development in the use of water and waste treatment./.