Director of the HCM City Department of External Relations Le Quang Long (centre), Chinese Consul General Wu Jun (second, left) and other participants toast the 69th founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties at the banquet on January 16 (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and the Chinese Consulate General in the city held a banquet on January 16 to celebrate the 69th founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950).Director of the HCM City Department of External Relations Le Quang Long said over the past years, with both sides’ efforts and determination, the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has sustained the upward trend and gained encouraging outcomes.The biggest achievement is that the two countries have unceasingly enhanced political, diplomatic and economic connections, thus greatly contributing to each nation’s development and stature improvement, he noted.The official added that relations between HCM City and Chinese localities have also recorded numerous positive outcomes in delegation exchange, investment and trade.HCM City always attaches importance to strengthening cooperation with Chinese localities. It believes that the sound Vietnam-China relationship will be a prerequisite for fruitful and mutually beneficial collaboration between the city and ministries, sectors and localities of China, Long emphasised.For his part, Chinese Consul General to HCM City Wu Jun said the two countries intensified their relations in 2018. They made use of the 10th founding anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to reinforce mutual political trust, promote economic-trade links and step up people-to-people exchange.China hopes that bilateral ties will continue to enjoy more developments, and the mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields will be solidified, thus bringing practical benefits to both countries’ people, he said.Southern localities of Vietnam, with HCM City at the centre, have maintained close partnerships with Chinese provinces and cities in agriculture, science-technology, tourism and people-to-people exchange.The diplomat added his Consulate General will keep coordinating with HCM City and other southern localities of Vietnam to facilitate cooperation between them and Chinese counterparts.-VNA