Health COVID-19: Con Dao plans to have over 70 percent of population fully vaccinated Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has planned to have 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated with two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by August 13.

Health PM: Vietnam may have home-grown vaccine in September At a meeting with representatives of vaccine research and production units on August 12, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the concerned parties should try their best to have Covid-19 vaccines produced in Vietnam this September.

Health COVID-19: 5,025 cases added to national tally The Health Ministry recorded 5,025 new cases of COVID-19 during 12 hours from 6am to 6pm August 12, raising the national tally to 246,568.