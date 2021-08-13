HCM City begins COVID-19 inoculation for expectant women
Ho Chi Minh City’s Hung Vuong Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccines to expectant women from the 13th week of pregnancy, starting from August 12.
It is among the first hospitals providing coronavirus vaccination services for pregnant women in the city.
Hung Vuong Hospital has launched a medical unit designated to treat expectant women with COVID-19 and the number of those hospitalised is on a rise, said Director Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet. The number of patients in the unit is overwhelming its capacity, according to Tuyet.
Pregnant women are more vulnerable to the disease as they are likely to develop respiratory failure more rapidly, she said, adding that without early intervention, the virus can threaten life of the mothers and fetuses. It is essential for expectant moms to be vaccinated amid spikes in COVID-19 cases, she emphasised.
Expectant women from 13th week onward who want to receive vaccines can notify doctors when visiting the hospital for antenatal care. They will be advised on vaccination and provided with health screenings prior to injection as well as post-injection health monitoring.
Vaccines remain free for all people, including pregnant women, under the city’s immunisation programme./.