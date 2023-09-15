HCM City, Belgium’s Flanders promote cooperation
Ho Chi Minh City always treasures investment from and trade with Flanders region and many other Belgian localities, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said while hosting Minister – President of the Government of the Belgian region Jan Jambon on September 14.
Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai (centre) receives Minister – President of the Government of the Belgian region Jan Jambon (fifth from left) on September 14.
Mai stressed Jambon's working trip came as the two nations are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Belgium diplomatic ties, and the 5th anniversary of their strategic partnership in agriculture.
Highlighting HCM City’s strengths and potential, Mai said that the southern hub welcomes investment from enterprises of Flanders and Belgium as a whole in the fields of seaport infrastructure development, clean energy development, and green urban area development.
HCM City stands ready to work with Flanders towards specific cooperation between businesses of both sides, he said, asking Flanders authorities to promote connectivity, and build coordination mechanisms to boost trade and investments between the businesses, contributing to the Vietnam – Belgium trade ties.
Jan Jambon, for his part, underlined the similarities and cooperation potential that HCM City and Flanders are holding, saying their seaports have an important position in sea transport in the region.
He went on to say that boosting the waterways connectivity between HCM City and Flanders is not only that between Vietnam and Belgium but also between Asia and Europe.
Flanders is willing to share experience and promote cooperation with HCM City in the fields of its strengths, including the development of seaport infrastructure, transport, wind power, and circular industrial parks, he said.
While in Vietnam, Jan Jambon is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum to be held on September 15 under the theme of “Green growth – The Journey to Zero Emissions”./.