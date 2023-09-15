Politics Vietnam, Algeria strengthen judicial cooperation Vietnam and Algeria signed an agreement on judicial cooperation programme for 2024-2025 period, during a recent two-day working visit by Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc to the North African country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Cuba relationship: a model of international relations The relationship between the Parties, States and people of Cuba and Vietnam, which has been developed and nurtured by generations of leaders from both countries, is a rare and special one in contemporary world history.

Politics Public security minister To Lam meets Chinese officials in China Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam met with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Beijing on September 14.