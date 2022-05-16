Politics NA Committees for Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha held talks with his Lao counterpart Sanya Praseuth on May 16, in the framework of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Laos.

Politics NA Vice Chairman visits Vietnamese language class in Laos Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai and Vice President of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on May 16 visited a Vietnamese language class for staff at the Lao NA Office, on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Laos.

Politics Vice President hosts tea party for visiting Greek President Visiting President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou toured the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and attended a tea party hosted by Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on May 16.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in designing post-pandemic recovery policies National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane co-chaired a conference to share experience in designing mechanisms and policies supporting post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development in Vientiane on May 16.