Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Duc Hai (R) and Vice Governor of Hokkaido Yasuhiro Tsuji (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is looking to further promote exchange and cooperation activities in numerous fields with the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido, a local official has said.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Duc Hai made the statement at a reception for Vice Governor of Hokkaido Yasuhiro Tsuji in the Vietnamese city on January 18.He appreciated the Hokkaido administration for their regular sending of working groups to HCM City to promote bilateral economic, trade, and cultural ties.HCM City is willing to create all favourable conditions for Hokkaido businesses to invest in the city, he said.The city highly valued the quality of Hokkaido farm produce and seafood, as well as its tourism potential which will create huge opportunities for stronger bilateral cooperation in the time to come.The Hokkaido Festival – which is held on the sidelines of the sixth Vietnam-Japan Festival – will contribute to increasing mutual understanding between the two peoples, enabling businesses to seek cooperation opportunities, and reinforcing the friendly cooperative ties between HCM City and Hokkaido.Yasuhiro Tsuji said the visit of the working group from Hokkaido to HCM City aims to foster the sound cooperation between the two sides, especially in potential fields such as economy, trade, science-technology, agriculture, tourism, and culture.He shared that the Hokkaido Festival will introduce local people to some of Japan’s unique culture and cuisine.A workshop highlighting cooperation potential and opportunities in the fields of technology, agriculture, and environment will be held as part of the festival, he said.Besides, Hokkaido also wants to introduce its tourism potential to locals with the hope of increasing the number of Vietnamese tourists to the Japanese prefecture, he added. –VNA