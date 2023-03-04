Ho Chi Minh City Book Street catered to nearly 3 million visitors, up 87 percent, 30 percent of whom were foreign tourists.

Some 435 events relating to reading were held during the year. Of note were the Lunar New Year book festival, a municipal children’s book festival, and a Christmas book festival. Total revenue from festivals was estimated at around 290,000 USD.

In its 7th year, the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Company plans to improve its quality and bring a new look to the street. In addition to selling books directly to visitors, book stores and publishers also promote online book sales to reach more readers.

Publishers have suggested that Book Street build new exhibition spaces and apply information technology in management and administration. Book stores and publishers were asked to improve the quality and quantity of publications, regularly organise seminars to promote the development of a reading culture, and hold interactive events with readers./.

