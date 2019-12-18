HCM City boosts cooperation with Finland in diverse fields
Vietnam’s southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Finland have cooperation prospects in various fields such as education, innovation, and environmental protection, a local official has said.
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam’s southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City and Finland have cooperation prospects in various fields such as education, innovation, and environmental protection, a local official has said.
At a reception for Finland’s Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kaliluoto in the city on December 17, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong voiced his hope that the diplomat will continue supporting and promoting cooperation efforts between the two sides in the coming time.
Local authorities will create optimal conditions for Finnish businesses to explore investment cooperation opportunities in the fields of the city’s strength, he affirmed.
Kaliluoto said Finland will further intensify vocational education cooperation with HCM City in the years to come.
He added that Finnish enterprises are particularly interested in telecommunication, digitalisation, and information technology, and they want to support HCM City in building an innovative startup ecosystem.
Finnish investors also want to study the city’s infrastructure development plan, including the metro system and airport upgrade, according to the ambassador.
Finland is willing to share cooperation with HCM City in waste treatment and management, he added./.