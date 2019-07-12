Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin, who is on a working visit to the southern city, discussed measures to boost cooperation between the two sides during their meeting on July 12.Chairman Phong expressed his pleasure with the sound development of the ties between Switzerland and Vietnam, including HCM City, in various fields.Informed Parmelin on the city’s socio-economic development, Phong proposed the guest recommend Swiss financial and banking experts to cooperate with and help the city’s effort to become a financial and service centre of Vietnam and the region.HCM City highly values Switzerland’s experience in innovative development and environmental improvement, Phong said, wishing to receive cooperation from Swiss businesses, experts and scientists in the fields.The city’s official said he hopes the current visit of Parmelin and his entourage will help promote connection between HCM City and Switzerland, adding that the city authorities stands ready to help and remove obstacles for Swiss firms during their operation in the city.Parmelin, for his part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s dynamics and young human resources as well as HCM City’s role and position, saying that Switzerland is willing to share experience and cooperate with the city in addressing its challenges such as environmental pollution and urban traffic.There are many opportunities for HCM City and Switzerland to cooperate in the fields of shared concern like technology, financing and banking areas, he said, adding Switzerland is ready to cooperate with the city’s relevant agencies to accelerate study and cooperation between the two sides, bringing benefits to their businesses and peoples. - VNA