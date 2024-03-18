Ho Chi Minh City served 75,000 foreign visitors during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), up 15.4% compared to the same period last year, according to statistics from the municipal Department of Tourism.

To achieve the goal of welcoming 6 million international visitors in 2024, the city’s tourism sector is stepping up promotion activities abroad, focusing on key markets.



Tourism businesses in HCM City have deployed plans to welcome a wave of international visitors this year.

It has also accelerated digital transformation to develop multi-channel online sales to retail customers, towards increasing the number of young international tourists.





The municipal Department of Tourism will implement six tourism promotion programmes abroad in 2024, focusing in key markets such as the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, to support tourism businesses connect with foreign partners./.

VNA