HCM City braces for possible COVID outbreak
Ho Chi Minh City has set up four more facilities to increase its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine capacity to more than 10,000 beds amid the recent alarming rise in transmission.
Health workers take samples for COVID-19 testing from an employee at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has set up four more facilities to increase its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine capacity to more than 10,000 beds amid the recent alarming rise in transmission.
Speaking at a recent meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said the city is geared to cope with a major outbreak.
The testing capacity can be ramped up quickly to 30,000-40,000 tests a day from the current 15,000.
The city is also preparing to treat 100-200 cases daily if required.
Duc called on the heads of agencies to prepare to act quickly to trace people who come in close contact with patients.
Inspection teams will step up surprise checks of manufacturing facilities, markets, commercial centres, bus stations, education and training facilities, and centralised quarantine facilities to ensure they follow all preventive measures.
Local authorities have been told to closely monitor closed gyms and fitness centres, bars, karaoke parlours, cinemas, discotheques, and wedding centres and all events attended by more than 30 people, and impose heavy fines if they detect violations.
Businesses that are allowed to remain open are required to strictly comply with the Ministry of Health’s safety criteria.
“Lax management and oversight can result in outbreaks,” Duc warned.
Voluntary blood donation is allowed to continue normally./.