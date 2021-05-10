Health COVID-19: 77 domestic cases reported on May 9 Vietnam documented 87 cases of COVID-19 in the 12 hours to 6pm May 9, including 77 domestic cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Health UNFPA helping Vietnam ensure safety, happiness for ethnic minority mothers, children: Representative The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to identify the most effective strategies to assist Vietnam in creating a safe and happy environment for mothers and children, including those in ethnic minority and disadvantaged areas.

Health First Vietnamese COVID-19 patient dies in Laos The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos’ Vientiane confirmed that a Vietnamese person with COVID-19 had died after a week of treatment.