HCM City Buddhist Sangha joins COVID-19 prevention efforts
The Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha presented 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) to the committee for the mobilisation, reception, and distribution of COVID-19 prevention funds through the city’s Fatherland Front Committee on March 15, giving a helping hand in the fight against the pandemic.
According to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Deputy Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and head of the executive council of HCM City Buddhist Sangha, the money was donated by local Buddhists.
As the pandemic has wreaked havoc on local livelihoods, the city’s Buddhist Sangha will continue to call upon Buddhists to contribute to COVID-19 prevention efforts, including the procurement of vaccines for the impoverished and people in difficult circumstances, he said.
Expressing her respect for the Buddhist Sangha’s support, President of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee To Bich Chau said the money will be used to buy COVID-19 vaccines.
She hopes the Sangha will continue to mobilise Buddhists to join hands with the city in COVID-19 prevention efforts as well as its construction and development causes.
The committee has received 258 billion VND worth of goods, medical equipment, and cash to date, from local people, domestic and foreign organisations as well as Vietnamese expatriates, 117 billion VND of which in cash and kind was allocated to frontline workers at hospitals and quarantine sites and used to help pandemic-hit people.
The committee plans to spend 21 billion VND on the purchase of medical equipment in the time to come./.