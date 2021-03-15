Society Trial of land-use violation case involving HCM City former leader suspended The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 suspended the first-instance trial for the case of law violation involving the land lot at 57 Cao Thang street being exchanged for the land lot at 185 Hai Ba Trung street in the city after two days of hearing.

Society Hanoi needs 65.4 trillion VND for metro line No. 5 Hanoi aims to mobilise 65.4 trillion VND (2.82 billion USD) for the metro line No. 5 connecting Van Cao and Hoa Lac, scheduled to be put into operation in 2026, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Quang Ngai commemorates victims of Son My massacre An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 53 years ago in Son My village, Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.