Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a list of 197 projects worth 43 billion USD calling for investments in 2022, as proposed by the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.



The projects include the HCM City-Moc Bai expressway with total investment capital of 15.9 trillion VND (684.31 million USD), two elevated roads with combined investment of 32.9 trillion VND, and 12 urban railway projects valued at more than 427.37 trillion VND.



There are also environment projects, water and waste treatment, and flooding handling ones worth 40 trillion VND, along with others on urban development and housing with combined investment of some 52 trillion VND.



The southern metropolis is also luring investment in industry, trade-services, education-training, healthcare, culture-sports, and tourism.



The committee asked the department to publicise the list and report to the Ministry of Planning and Investment in line with regulations./.