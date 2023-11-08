HCM City calls for Japanese bank’s support for green projects
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 8 expressed his wish that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will support the southern largest economic hub in providing finance for Japanese and Vietnamese businesses to roll out projects aiming to promote green growth and circular economy, towards net zero emissions.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (right) and JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on November 8 expressed his wish that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will support the southern largest economic hub in providing finance for Japanese and Vietnamese businesses to roll out projects aiming to promote green growth and circular economy, towards net zero emissions.
At a reception for JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu, Cuong noted that the former's visit will contribute to enhancing cooperation between HCM City and Japanese partners, especially those investing and doing business in the city.
HCM City appreciates the companionship of the Japanese Government, people and businesses, the JBIC, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the city’s construction and development process, the official said, expressing his thanks to the JBIC for its contributions to the success of the HCM City Economic Forum in September, which took the theme of “Green Growth – Journey to Zero Net Emissions.”
He noted his hope that the bank will make recommendations for the city on green economy, circular economy, and renewable energy, and promote cooperation between Japanese and Vietnamese businesses in implementing projects under the public-private partnership (PPP).
In reply, Hayashi said the JBIC has supported Japanese enterprises in carrying out many projects in Vietnam, especially in infrastructure construction and energy development, affirming the bank wants and is willing to directly or indirectly provide capital for Japanese projects in the Southeast Asian nation in achieving the goal of net zero emissions and energy transition.
Hayashi commended HCM City’s investment attractiveness and stressed that the bank stands ready to provide finance for Japanese businesses to invest and churn out products helping raise local residents’ living standards.
The JBIC also wishes to cooperate closely with HCM City in green projects, covering such areas as urban waste and wastewater treatment, and biomass power plant construction./.