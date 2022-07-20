Business Vietsovpetro works to enhance oil recovery factor The Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro is undertaking a series of solutions to increase oil output in the remaining months of the year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,214 VND/USD on July 20, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Airlines promotes Vietnam’s tourism in Malaysia Vietnam Airlines' representative office Malaysia, in conjunction with travel companies Asia Companion Travel and Vietnam TravelMar, organised a tourism promotion workshop, themed "Exploring Vietnam with Vietnam Airlines", in Kuala Lumpur on July 19.

Business Deputy PM Le Minh Khai receives Grab leader Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab - a mobile technology company based in Singapore, during which the Vietnamese Government leader urged the company to pay more attention to interest sharing.