Society HCM City’s transport infrastructure lags behind demand despite huge investment Ho Chi Minh City allocates about 10 trillion VND (431.9 million USD) a year for the transport sector but the funding does not seem to be enough for narrowing the gap between the local infrastructure system and travel demand, heard at a meeting on June 10.

Society Russia’s Victory Day observed in Hanoi The Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Hanoi together with the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a tree planting programme and photo exhibition in the capital city on June 10.

Society Prime Minister, top legislator meet with female NA deputies Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with NA female deputies in Hanoi on June 10.

Society ILO pledges to support Vietnam in promoting safe labour migration The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on June 10 it welcomed Vietnam’s efforts to improve the legal system to ensure safer labour migration and more benefits for migrant workers.