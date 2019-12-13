Business Vietnam prioritises oil and gas cooperation projects with Russia: PM The Vietnamese Government always gives the top priority to oil and gas cooperation projects with Russia, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a reception for General Director of Zarubezhneft JSC Sergey Ivanovich Kudryashov in Hanoi on December 13.

Business Singaporean firm interested in Quang Tri Airport project The central province of Quang Tri has asked CPG Consultants Pte Ltd, a major provider of infrastructure, building management and consultancy services from Singapore, to support developing Quang Tri Airport project.

Business Vietnam’s aircraft fleet expands 3.5 times last decade Vietnam’s fleet of aircraft expanded 3.5 times over the last decade, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang told a recent seminar on Vietnam’s aviation industry in Hanoi.