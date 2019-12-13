HCM City calls on US firms to boost investment
Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem speaks at the sesion (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is prioritising foreign investment into projects on urban infrastructure and environment treatment, said Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem on December 13.
At a working session with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, the official further said authorities of the southern hub also hope the US business community will take an active part in investing in and providing technical support for the city.
Liem elaborated that HCM City authorities are prioritising foreign investment into projects on smart city, innovative city, waste and effluent treatment, and urban infrastructure, and asked the US business community to contribute ideas to the acceleration of the relations between the city and the US.
For her part, Chairwoman of the chamber Amanda Rasussen said her organisation’s members highly value efforts by the municipal authorities in renovating the management methods and reforming administrative procedures, adding that they hope to help the city solve urban issues.
At the session, representatives of the US firms held that HCM city is very attractive to many investors, including those from the US, and proposed that municipal authorities should prioritise the upgrade and completion of the transport infrastructure.
As for the waste treatment, they said they can provide high-tech services but the city needs to work out and apply effective measures to classify wastes right at the source. Besides, they also hoped for a clear, transparent and open legal system to facilitate foreign investors./.