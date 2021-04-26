Society Project launched to protect children in coffee production A project on enhancing capacity and bolstering the protection of children working in coffee production in Dak Lak was officially launched in the Central Highlands province on April 26.

Society Hack4Growth launched in Australia Startup Vietnam Frontier - Australia (SVF-AU) and the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC-AU) have launched the 2021 Hack4Growth Australia, with the aim of promoting the ecosystem for innovative start-ups.

Society Working group heads to Truong Sa island district A working group headed to Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and DK1 Platform on April 26 from Cam Ranh city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Japan-funded project to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts on vulnerable populations The Government of Japan will provide Vietnam with more than 2.8 million USD to finance a project on “Mitigating COVID-19 Impacts on Vulnerable Populations” launched in Hanoi on April 26.