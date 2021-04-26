HCM City cancels fireworks celebrating Liberation Day
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on April 26 cancelled the fireworks display celebrating the April 30 - May 1 holiday, to prevent any spread of COVID-19 given the complex of the pandemic in neighbouring countries and the world.
The city leader asked the Department of Culture and Sports to review preparations for other activities to mark the special occasions, with pandemic prevention and control measures to be strictly implemented.
He also requested that local departments, agencies, and localities remain vigilant in fighting the pandemic, while working hard to control illegal immigration, thus ensuring safety during the holidays and also the upcoming general elections.
The city has gone 73 days without any community transmission of COVID-19. It remains at risk of an outbreak, however, due to complex developments of the pandemic in Thailand and Cambodia.
