Society Tet gifts delivered to soldiers on DK1 platforms A delegation of Naval Region Region 2 has paid a visit to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1 platforms in Vietnam’s southern continental shelf to bring them gifts from the mainland on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society NA Chairman joins Binh Duong workers in Tet celebration Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue joined workers in the southern province of Binh Duong in a celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) on January 23.

Society Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh’s passing – a loss to Buddhist community The passing of Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh is a loss to the Buddhist community in general and Vietnamese Buddhism in particular, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed.

Society Overwhelming Tet atmosphere at Hanoi flower markets Visitors to Hanoi as Tet approaches simply must visit the capital’s famous flower markets to enjoy a bustling atmosphere and admire the splendid beauty of countless blooming flowers, which signal the coming of Spring.