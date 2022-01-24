HCM City cares for poor migrant workers, foreign students
A gathering was held by the Labour Federation of Ho Chi Minh City on January 23 for disadvantaged factory workers who stay back in the city for Tet, the traditional New Year holiday which many take as an occasion for family reunion.
Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc sends Tet greetings and presents gifts to poor workers at Lac Ty Co., Ltd. in Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
It was part of a series of annual activities by the federation to ensure social welfare and help local workers enjoy Tet, which starts in just a week.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc spoke highly of efforts by the municipal federation over the last year in raising awareness and sense of responsibility among workers in fighting COVID-19.
The federation staff’s meaningful services and innovative and effective approach to protect the workers’ legitimate rights and benefits have motivated them to overcome difficulties and further engage in local COVID-19 response, he said.
Wishing the workers a New Year of the Tiger full of happiness and success, Duc said he expects the workers to continue their good work to revive the city’s economy, improve living quality and build prosperity for their family. He also expressed his hope local enterprises to grow faster and more sustainably, contributing to the city’s development.
Similar gatherings have been organised in Districts 5, 8 and Go Vap District to deliver thousands of Tet gift packages to workers who plan to not return home for Tet and those suffering from serious illnesses. Thousands of free market coupons have been also given away to poor workers in the city.
A leader of HCM City Power Corporation presents Tet gifts to Lao and Cambodian students on the occasion of Tet. (Photo: VNA)Earlier, HCM City Power Corporation presented Tet gifts to Lao and Cambodian students in the southern city. It has also hosted various cultural exchange and friendly sport events between local students and their peers from Laos and Cambodia on the occasion of Tet./.