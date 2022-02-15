HCM City celebrates Lantern Festival with parade, cultural shows
Ho Chi Minh City is organising several programmes including a parade to celebrate Tet Nguyen Tieu (Lantern Festival), which falls on the 15th of the first lunar month.
Around 800 performers in colourful traditional costumes will parade across main streets of the Cho Lon area in District 5 to celebrate the Nguyen Tieu (Lantern Festival)(Photo: VNA)
The parade on February 15 with around 800 performers in colourful traditional costumes, taking place this afternoon, is a highlight of the festivities.
The parade will travers the main streets of Cho Lon including Hai Thuong Lan Ong, Chau Van Liem, Lao Tu, Luong Nhu Hoc, Nguyen Trai, Tran Xuan Hoa and the District 5 Cultural Centre.
Dragon and lion dances, stilt walking and several traditional dances will also be part of the programme.
The main celebration of the festival will be held at the cultural centre from 7pm-9.30pm, featuring traditional dances and games, along with calligraphy demonstrations by several artisans.
Meanwhile, a poetry reading event to celebrate the Vietnam Poetry Day will be held at the Van Lang Park from 7.30pm-9.30pm.
The festival also includes a cuisine week on Tran Hung Dao Street, and exhibitions showcasing calligraphy, ink-wash and other paintings as also a photography exhibition at the cultural centre, which will remain open until February 20.
The Nguyen Tieu Festival is celebrated by Hoa ethic group in Cho Lon (Big Market) in District 5 today to welcome the first full moon night and pray for wealth and happiness in the Lunar New Year.
The festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in January 2020.
Last year, the city had cancelled the festival celebrations in February over the COVID-19 outbreak./.