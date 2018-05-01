An art performance in the programme (Source: VNA)

– An art performance programme was held at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on April 30 evening to mark the 43rd anniversary of South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and 132 years of International Workers’ Day (May 1).Attending the event were Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, among others.Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu recalled the struggle for national liberation and reunification 43 years ago.After over 40 years, Ho Chi Minh City becomes a motive force in terms of socio-economic and cultural development with numerous outstanding achievements, she added.Locals and visitors to the event were entertained with impressive performances and famous songs reflecting the fascinating history of the nation and showing the city’s determination to become a prosperous, modern, and civilised city.On the same day, a lot of activities were organised in the city to celebrate the South Liberation and National Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day.-VNA