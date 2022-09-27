The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam-China Friendship Association of HCM City co-host a ceremony on September 27 to mark the 73rd National Day of China (October 1, 1949 – 2022). (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam-China Friendship Association of HCM City co-hosted a ceremony on September 27 to mark the 73rd National Day of China (October 1, 1949 – 2022).



Congratulating the Government and people of China on their National Day, Chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association of HCM City Duong Quang Ha said after 73 years of reconstruction and development, China has become a developed economy.



He recalled China’s assistance for Vietnam during the past resistance wars against the French colonists and American imperialists and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two countries, which was nurtured by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong and their successors.



Ha also highlighted the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, saying the two countries have held regular exchanges and sharing of information to sustainably develop bilateral relations in various areas.



Wei Huaxiang, Chinese Consul General in HCM City, said under the leadership of the two parties, Vietnam-China relations have weathered global upheavals to continue moving forward to harvest new achievements.



The Chinese diplomat said HCM City plays a vital part in promoting exchanges between the two nations.



He pledged that the Chinese Consulate General in HCM City is ready to coordinate with the municipal Party Committee and People’s Committee to step up ties between Vietnam’s southern hub and China’s cities and provinces.



He also vowed to engage in developing HCM City as a financial, science-technology and cultural centre, and to strengthen infrastructure connectivity, contributing to expanding the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.