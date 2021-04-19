Society PM urges travel safety ahead of national holidays Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive urging ministries and government agencies to ensure traffic safety during the national holidays marking Reunification Day and May Day (April 30-May1).

Society Binh Thuan: Dead whale brought to shore Fishermen in Phan Thiet city, the south central province of Binh Thuan brought a carcass of a whale (respectfully called Ca Ong by locals) to the shore for burial on April 17.

Society Embassy in Canada holds online Hung Kings worship ceremony The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada held a virtual ceremony to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary ancestors of Vietnam – for Vietnamese people living across Canada on April 17.

Society More women in informal sector in Q1: GSO The third COVID-19 resurgence has weakened the labour market recovery momentum gained in the second half of 2020 and forced many labourers, particularly women, to shift to informal employment, according to the latest report by the General Statistics Office (GSO).