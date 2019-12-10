HCM City, China’s Chongqing step up cooperation
Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Phan Thi Thang (R) and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Du Liming at the meeting on December 10 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Phan Thi Thang hosted a reception for Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Du Liming in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.
Thang affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and people always attach much importance to develop traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with the Chinese Party, Government and People.
Both sides have made concerted efforts to ensure that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations develop into a stable and sustainable manner for the benefits of the two peoples, she said.
Thang stressed that Ho Chi Minh City has set up friendship relations with eight Chinese localities, including Chongqing city. Besides, the Vietnamese southern hub pays due attention to promoting relations with other provinces and cities in China through a wide range of cooperative and exchange activities.
Thang informed her guest on activities of the HCM City People’s Council, saying that she hopes the two cities will have more practical cooperative programmes in the time ahead, and work together to enhance cultural and tourism exchanges, making contributions to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Du, for his part, said that the two cities are working to branch out the sound Vietnam-China ties.
Chongqing wants to step up cooperation and friendship between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress so as to boost freight transport development, cultural cooperation, and exchange of agricultural products between the two localities, he added./.