Politics Lao National Assembly delegation visits Da Nang A delegation of the Lao National Assembly’s Economic, Technology and Environment Committee had a working session with the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang on December 10.

Politics Hanoi commits all possible support for Japanese investors Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has affirmed that Hanoi always provides all possible support for foreign investors and those from Japan in particular.

Politics Prime Minister holds second dialogue with farmers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the significance of processing to agriculture during his dialogue with more than 300 farmers representing tens of millions of farming households nationwide, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 10.