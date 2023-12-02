Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien on December 1 hosted a reception for visiting Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People's Congress of China Fang Chunming.Kien hailed the significance of Fang’s visit at a time when Vietnam and China are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, saying that it will open up prospects to enhance collaboration between the two localities and people-elected agencies.The official stressed positive results of the friendship and cooperation between HCM City and Chinese localities, and expressed his wish that Fang, in his position, will create conditions for and encourage Guangxi enterprises and investors to continue running long-term business in the southern metropolis, given the great economic potential of China in general and of Guangxi businesses in particular.For his part, Fang pointed to potential for cooperation, particularly in economy, between China and Vietnam, as well as between HCM City and Guangxi province, and affirmed that Guangxi stands ready to work together with the city to boost exchange and cooperation activities, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.He suggested the municipal People’s Council and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People's Congress step up the exchange of delegations, information and experience, and coordinate in implementing people-to-people exchanges, and trade and investment promotion activities. /.