Business 500 tonnes of Vietnamese-labelled rice exported to EU Loc Troi Group JSC exported nearly 500 tonnes of rice labelled with its own brand name “Com Vietnam Rice” to the EU markets in June.

Business 30 Vietnamese firms register for field demonstrations at Agritechnica Asia Live A total of 30 firms and 10 units in Vietnam have so far registered to perform machinery field demonstrations at the upcoming 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live, heard a press conference on the event held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 30.

Business Vietnam remains a place of seemingly limitless promise: experts Though Vietnam is said to have certain advantages, to maintain sustained success, the country should be a diligent student of not only the upsides, but also the lessons learnt of other countries, said Moritz Kraemer, former Global Chief Ratings Officer of Sovereign Ratings Group at S&P Global and currently the Chief Economist, Head of Research of Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg (LBBW).

Business Vietnam’s famous rice gains access to Japan Tan Long Group JSC, in collaboration with Kiraboshi Bank, held a ceremony in Tokyo on June 30 to introduce ST25 rice, which was named the world’s best rice in 2019, to the Japanese market.