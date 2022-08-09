Participants at the get-together (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A get-together was held by the Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin of Ho Chi Minh City on August 8 to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam.



Addressing the event, Major General Tran Ngoc Tho, chairman of the association, thanked all-level authorities, sectors, and domestic and foreign organisations and individuals for joining hands with the association in supporting AO/dioxin victims in recent years



He affirmed the Party and State have determined that overcoming the consequences of toxic chemicals used by the US troops during the war in Vietnam is an urgent and long-term issue that must be settled by party committees and administrations at all levels, officials, party members and organisations.



The association has mobilised social resources to care for and assist AO victims and their families.



So far this year, the association has collected over 9.6 billion VND (410,344 USD) in cash and kind to support 10,300 AO/dioxin victims by providing capital, monthly allowances, medical expenses, and presenting scholarships and wheelchairs.



It has also continued to represent AO/dioxin victims in the struggle to force the US to take responsibility for overcoming the consequences of toxic chemicals.



According to the association and the Vietnam Red Cross Society, an estimated 3 million Vietnamese people have had their health affected due to the exposure to toxic chemicals/dioxin, including 20,000 in HCM City.



Among them, at least 150,000 children suffer from inborn defects and at least 1 million people suffer from serious impacts of AO.



Although there have been many support policies for AO victims, many families having two or three generations suffering from the disaster. They are in dire need of support from the community and society to overcome difficulties in their life.



On this occasion, the association presented 268 scholarships to local children who were victims of AO/dioxin. Meanwhile, 21 individuals were awarded the “For Vietnam Agent Orange Victims” insignia in recognition of their great contributions to caring for and supporting AO/dioxin victims./.