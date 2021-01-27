Business Apple bolsters production shift to Vietnam, India Apple is ramping up the production of iPhones, iPads, Macs and other products outside of China, in a sign that the tech giant is continuing to accelerate its production diversification, reported Nikkei Asia.

Business Operators make more money from digitalisation With a sharp drop in revenue from traditional telecommunications services, carriers are rapidly transforming their digital strategy.

Business Footwear sector further penetrates global supply chain Vietnam’s footwear sector is now beginning to see positive signs after export revenue for footwear and handbags fell 11 percent year-on-year to 19.5 billion USD in 2020, making it one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19.

Business Electricity dispatch centre asks for better infrastructure The National Load Dispatch Center (A0) has asked Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to equip it with better infrastructure for the operation of a future wholesale and retail electricity market with more renewable energy resources.