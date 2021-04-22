Business Vietnam welcomes FDI in production of medical equipment: trade officer Vietnam has rolled out the red carpet for foreign investors, including those from ASEAN member states, to land investment in the field of advanced medical equipment, said Counselor Nguyen Manh Hung at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.

Business New key transport projects to be commenced in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City will implement a number of key transport projects, including those connecting regions, belt routes, projects in the city’s gateway area, and in Thu Duc city.

Business Vietnam AutoExpo 2021 to take place in August The 17th International Exhibition on Automobile, Transportation and Supporting Industry (Vietnam AutoExpo 2021) will take place at the Vietnam National Convention Centre in Hanoi from August 19 to 22, gathering leading brands of commercial and specialised vehicles and motorcycles as well as supporting industries.

Business Business environment improves despite challenges in disease Measures to improve Vietnam’s business environment continued showing effectiveness despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but the speed of improvement slowed compared to previous years.