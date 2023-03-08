Society Biometric authentication applied to domestic passengers in airports The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is testing a biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards in the aviation security check process.

Society Bayer announces landmark training and education agreement with pharmacies Global leader in health care and nutrition Bayer Vietnam recently announced new agreements with two large Vietnamese retail pharmacies, Pharmacity and FPT Long Chau, to enhance the contribution of pharmacists to public healthcare and strengthen the services the companies provide their customers.

Society One more French employment support centre opens in Da Nang The Francophone employment support centre (centre d'employabilité francophone - CEF Danang) was inaugurated at the University of Technology and Education - the University of Danang (UD) in central Da Nang city on March 7.

Society Nearly 3ha of dioxin-contaminated land at Bien Hoa air base treated Nearly 3 million hectares of dioxin-polluted land in the southwest area of Bien Hoa air base, the most contaminated spot in Vietnam, has been treated and handed over to the southern province of Dong Nai.