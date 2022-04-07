HCM City, Cuba forge stronger relations
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for newly-appointed Consul General of Cuba to the city Ariadne Feo Labrada on April 6.
Speaking to the Cuban official, Mai expressed his delight at the fine traditional relationship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. HCM City attaches great importance to the relations with Cuban and will do all possible to further expand the ties, he said.
He proposed HCM City and the Cuban Consulate General further enhance cooperation in trade-investment and tourism, and push for partnership in health care, education and human resources training.
The city leader also held that his city is ready to host and support cultural exchange activities to boost people-to-people diplomacy between the two sides, and suggested HCM City and the Consulate General organise annual youth’s exchanges to raise young people's awareness of the bilateral ties.
Labrada, for her part, said she backs Mai’s proposals and spoke highly of enthusiastic support from the southern city to the Cuban Consulate General.
The diplomat hoped the two countries can hasten transfer of production technology of Cuba-made vaccine Abdala under the agreement by both sides’ leaders so more people can get access to COVID-19 vaccine./.