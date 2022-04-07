Politics Special Envoy of Ottawa Convention promises more support to Vietnam Jordanian Prince Mired Raad Al-Hussein, Special Envoy of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty (Ottawa Convention), expressed his willingness to further support Vietnam in promoting bomb and mine clearance and assisting victims during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on April 6.

Politics Ambassador meets World Evangelical Alliance chief in New York Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has emphasised Vietnam’s consistent policy of ensuring and promoting the right to freedom of belief and religion of all people, without any discrimination.

Politics Cancelling Ninh Thuan nuclear power project a right policy: NA Chairman Stopping the implementation of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is a right policy of historical significance by the Party Central Committee and Politburo led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Deputy FM listens to Vietnamese expats’ wishes in France Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu on April 5 had a working session with the Vietnamese community in France, his first meeting in the country as Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.