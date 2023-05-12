Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (R) and Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maury Hechavarria Bermhudez . (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba have vowed to enhance agricultural cooperation, especially in sharing experience in hi-tech agricultural production and farm produce processing.



The consensus was reached by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maury Hechavarria Bermhudez at their meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12.



Duc said Cuba holds great potential for agricultural development while there remains huge room for Vietnam and Cuba to extend collaboration, especially in rice and coffee production.



Ho Chi Minh City is ready to cooperate with and support the transfer of advanced agricultural production technologies to Cuba, he said, adding that with strengths in food processing, packaging, export-import and high-tech agricultural production, the city hopes that specific joint projects will contribute to ensuring Cuba’s food security.



Bermhudez, for his part, said Vietnam's rice cultivation project in Cuba is now in its fifth phase with positive results, especially in terms of crop varieties. In addition, the project on developing coffee in Cuba using Vietnam's robusta seeds has resulted in a ten-fold increase in yield compared to Cuba's previous varieties.



Cuba wants to continue partnering with Vietnamese enterprises, including Ho Chi Minh City, in these areas to help the Caribbean country achieve its food security goal, he said.



The Deputy Minister said Cuba is calling for investment in animal husbandry and building supply chains between breeding and meat processing which is of Vietnam’s strength, therefore, Cuba believes in cooperation potential in this field with Vietnamese enterprises, including those in Ho Chi Minh City.



Cuba expects to create the best conditions for Vietnamese companies to invest in the Latin American country and make profit based on mutually beneficial arrangements, he said.



The same day, Bermhudez attended and delivered a speech at a trade and investment promotion forum between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba. The forum provided an opportunity for businesses from both sides to connect with each other, learn about business environment and discuss cooperation opportunities./.